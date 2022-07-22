ArcBest (ARCB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $81.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 21.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $3.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 42.34% from the year-ago period.

ARCB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.58 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.39% and +33.98%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. ArcBest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ArcBest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.93, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ARCB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Truck stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

