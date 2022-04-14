ArcBest (ARCB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $69.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 21.44% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 105.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 48.04% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.69 per share and revenue of $5.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.47% and +28.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. ArcBest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ArcBest has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.59 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.

It is also worth noting that ARCB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Truck stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

