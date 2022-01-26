ArcBest (ARCB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $86.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 26.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

ArcBest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. On that day, ArcBest is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 127.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 33.34% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% higher. ArcBest is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ArcBest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.28, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARCB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.