ArcBest (ARCB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $88.59, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 16.38% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 127.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 33.34% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% higher within the past month. ArcBest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ArcBest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53.

We can also see that ARCB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARCB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

