ArcBest (ARCB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $120.33, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 13.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 33.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +139.32% and +32.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher. ArcBest is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ArcBest has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.74 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.04.

Investors should also note that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Truck stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

