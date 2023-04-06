Markets
ArcBest Appoints Matt Beasley As CFO To Succeed Retiring David Cobb

April 06, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ArcBest Corp.(ARCB), a supply chain logistics provider, said on Thursday that it has appointed its present Treasurer Matt Beasley as next Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 14. However, Beasley will remain in his current role to serve as CFO and Treasurer.

Beasley will succeed David Cobb, who is retiring after a 17-year long service in the company.

Beasley had joined ArcBest in early 2022. Previously, he spent nearly 15 years at Enable Midstream Partners and its predecessor companies.

