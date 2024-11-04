News & Insights

ArcBest Announces Leadership Transition and Compensation Changes

November 04, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

The latest update is out from ArcBest ( (ARCB) ).

ArcBest Corporation’s Chief Innovation Officer, Michael E. Newcity, will retire in December 2024, transitioning to a consulting role with the company until 2026. He will be compensated with a monthly fee and subject to non-compete agreements. Dennis L. Anderson, the current Chief Strategy Officer, will succeed him, receiving a salary increase and performance-based incentives. This change reflects strategic shifts in leadership and financial planning at ArcBest, appealing to those tracking executive movements and compensation in the financial markets.

