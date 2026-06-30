Is ARCB Stock Still Worth Buying After a Big Rally and Richer EPS?

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is no longer a simple recovery story. Shares have already surged, and investors now have to decide whether earnings momentum can justify the higher bar.

The answer is balanced. ARCB still has estimate support, a reasonable sales-based valuation and financial flexibility, but freight demand and inflation risks can still interrupt the rebound.

ARCB Rally Has Raised the Bar

ARCB shares have risen 45.6% in the past three months and 93.6% over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation-Truck industry and the broader Zacks Transportation sector over both periods.

A rally of that size changes the setup. The question is less about whether ArcBest is recovering and more about whether execution can keep pace with expectations.

ArcBest Estimates Still Point Higher

The bullish case still has support from earnings data. ArcBest delivered an 18.5% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter, while its Earnings ESP stands at +14.36%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved 11% higher in the past four weeks. Earnings are expected to rise to $5.87 per share in 2026 and $8.51 in 2027, suggesting a meaningful rebound if pricing discipline, productivity gains and Asset-Light improvement continue.

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCB’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARCB Valuation Still Looks Reasonable

The valuation argument is not just about the stock’s recent gain. ARCB trades at 0.7X forward 12-month sales, below 2.67X for the Zacks sub-industry, 1.49X for the Zacks Transportation sector and 4.99X for the S&P 500.

That discount leaves room for upside if earnings estimates keep moving higher. The $168 price target is based on 0.81X forward sales, which still implies a valuation below broader market levels.

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL remains a useful LTL benchmark because it is a leading less-than-truckload carrier. XPO, Inc. XPO is another relevant comparison, given its large North American asset-based LTL platform.

ArcBest Balance Sheet Supports the Thesis

ArcBest’s balance sheet adds support to the investment case. The company has low leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

It exited the March quarter with $86.4 million in cash and short-term investments. ArcBest also returned more than $10 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends during the quarter, while continuing to fund high-return projects.

ARCB Risks Could Cap Near-Term Upside

Risks have not disappeared. End markets remain soft, and a heavier shipment mix has pressured billed revenue per hundredweight even as weight per shipment improved.

Cost inflation is another concern. Wage, fuel and depreciation pressures weighed on operating performance, while Asset-Light margins remain sensitive to purchased transportation costs, which were roughly 86% of revenues in the March quarter.

Why ArcBest’s Signals Still Lean Positive

The bottom line: ARCB still looks attractive, but not risk-free. The rally has raised expectations, yet estimate revisions, valuation and balance sheet strength still support the case for remaining upside.

ArcBest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with a VGM Score of B, Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of B. The rank points to favorable near-term earnings-revision trends, while the B-rated VGM and Momentum profiles support the view that the stock’s setup remains constructive after a sharp move higher.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.