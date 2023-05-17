ARCB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.23, changing hands as low as $83.92 per share. ArcBest Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARCB's low point in its 52 week range is $65.88 per share, with $104.8699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.03.
