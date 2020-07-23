Cryptocurrencies

Arca’s Flagship Crypto Hedge Fund is Up 77% in 2020

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Arca CEO Rayne Steinberg (CoinDesk archives)

Arca Capital Managementâs flagship hedge fund â the Arca Digital Assets Fund â is up 76.74% in 2020, even as some cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds appear to be floundering and still others are folding due to lackluster demand.

  • According to a monthly investor note obtained by CoinDesk, Arca Digital Assets Fund, which invests in crypto companiesâ tokens, equities and bonds, has grown 9% or more every month this year except for in February (-3.24%) and March (-4.36%) when it followed global capital marketsâs virus-induced plunge.
  • The fundâs 76.74% year-to-date gains beat the S&P 500 (+1.12%), Bloombergâs crypto index BCGI (+38.01%) and bitcoin (+30.39%). Januaryâs 35.37% growth was the fundâs strongest single month of 2020. Last month it gained 9.9%, the investor note shows.
  • Arcaâs Investment Adviser registration documents reveal that Arca Digital Assets Fund had a gross asset value of $2,976,028 as of March 30. A source familiar with the matter told CoinDesk that Arca has doubled its assets under management every quarter of 2020.Â 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

