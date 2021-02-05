Arcane Crypto Lists on Nasdaq First North After Reverse Takeover

Cryptocurrency investment firm Arcane Crypto is now listed on Sweden’s Nasdaq First North following a reverse takeover of Vertical Ventures AB.

The Oslo, Norway-based company is now known as Arcane Crypto AB and has started trading under the new ticker symbol “ARCANE,” it announced Friday.

The firm’s CIO, Eric Wall, tweeted that Arcane listed with a $200 million valuation.

Arcane said, with the cryptocurrency market growing, the firm has set its sights on becoming a “full-service” digital asset platform in Europe, “bridging the gap between the new digital economy and traditional markets.”

“This listing marks a new chapter for Arcane Crypto on our journey towards a future where traditional and digital finance have merged into one,” said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of Arcane Crypto.

