Arcane Crypto Lists on Nasdaq First North After Reverse Takeover

Cryptocurrency investment firm Arcane Crypto is now listed on Sweden’s Nasdaq First North following a reverse takeover of Vertical Ventures AB.

  • The Oslo, Norway-based company is now known as Arcane Crypto AB and has started trading under the new ticker symbol “ARCANE,” it announced Friday.
  • The firm’s CIO, Eric Wall, tweeted that Arcane listed with a $200 million valuation.
  • Arcane said, with the cryptocurrency market growing, the firm has set its sights on becoming a “full-service” digital asset platform in Europe, “bridging the gap between the new digital economy and traditional markets.”
  • “This listing marks a new chapter for Arcane Crypto on our journey towards a future where traditional and digital finance have merged into one,” said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of Arcane Crypto.

