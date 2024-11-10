News & Insights

Arcadium Lithium’s Steady Compliance and Market Presence

November 10, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium Plc has filed its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024, confirming its compliance with SEC requirements. The company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, maintains over a billion ordinary shares in circulation. Investors keen on the lithium market may find Arcadium’s steady regulatory adherence noteworthy.

