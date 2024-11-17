Arcadium Lithium’s COO Sells Shares Amid Ownership Changes

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.
Arcadium Lithium Plc saw a change in its beneficial ownership, as Chief Operations Officer Barbara A Fochtman sold 51,748 ordinary shares at an average price of $5.2603 per share. This transaction leaves Fochtman with a direct ownership of 133,627 shares, reflecting strategic moves within the company.
