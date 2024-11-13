Arcadium Lithium Shares Sold by CEO Paul Graves

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium Plc’s CEO and President, Paul W. Graves, has reported a sale of 383,352 ordinary shares at an average price of $3.354 per share. Following this transaction, Graves holds a total of 755,640 shares directly and 235,345 shares indirectly through a savings plan. These changes in ownership reflect strategic decisions in the company’s share management.

