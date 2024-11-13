Arcadium Lithium to Sell Shares on NYSE

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium Plc is planning to sell 61,372 shares worth approximately $322,951.90 on the NYSE, with the sale managed by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC. This transaction is part of a broader strategy involving shares accumulated through restricted stock vesting and mergers. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it could impact the market value of Arcadium Lithium’s shares.

For further insights into AU:LTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.