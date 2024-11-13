News & Insights

Arcadium Lithium to Sell Shares on NYSE

November 13, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium Plc is planning to sell 61,372 shares worth approximately $322,951.90 on the NYSE, with the sale managed by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC. This transaction is part of a broader strategy involving shares accumulated through restricted stock vesting and mergers. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it could impact the market value of Arcadium Lithium’s shares.

