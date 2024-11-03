News & Insights

Stocks

Arcadium Lithium Reports CDI Reduction and Share Increase

November 03, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium Plc has reported a significant decrease in the number of Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over its quoted securities, with a net reduction of over 52 million CDIs in October 2024. This change is attributed to net transfers between CDIs and ordinary shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the company saw a modest increase in ordinary shares due to its Long Term Incentive Plan and RSU Replacement Agreement.

For further insights into AU:LTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.