Arcadium Lithium downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) to Sector Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $5.85. The firm says the likelihood of further share outperformance prior to conclusion of Rio’s takeout is minimal.

