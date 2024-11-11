Arcadium Lithium downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) to Sector Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $5.85. The firm says the likelihood of further share outperformance prior to conclusion of Rio’s takeout is minimal.
