Arcadium Lithium downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $5.85, up from $5, after the company entered into a definitive agreement with Rio Tinto to acquire it for $6.7B, or $5.85 per share in cash.

