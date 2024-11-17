Arcadium Lithium CFO’s Notable Stock Transactions

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Arcadium Lithium’s CFO, Gilberto Antoniazzi, made significant moves in the stock market by acquiring and disposing of ordinary shares in the company. On November 14, 2024, Antoniazzi acquired 28,246 shares at $3.8 and sold 166,038 shares at $5.245, adjusting his beneficial ownership. These transactions are noteworthy for investors tracking insider activities in the lithium sector.

For further insights into AU:LTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.