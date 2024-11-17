News & Insights

Arcadium Lithium CFO’s Notable Stock Transactions

November 17, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium’s CFO, Gilberto Antoniazzi, made significant moves in the stock market by acquiring and disposing of ordinary shares in the company. On November 14, 2024, Antoniazzi acquired 28,246 shares at $3.8 and sold 166,038 shares at $5.245, adjusting his beneficial ownership. These transactions are noteworthy for investors tracking insider activities in the lithium sector.

