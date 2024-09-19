Arcadium Lithium Announces Plan To Double Sales Volumes By 2028

(RTTNews) - At the 2024 Investor Day, Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM, LTM.AX) announced a plan that could double its sales volumes by 2028, targeting an expected $1.3 billion in Adjusted EBITDA based on analyst consensus pricing forecasts.

Arcadium Lithium expects 25% higher combined lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide volumes in 2024 and 2025 from expansion projects at Fenix and Olaroz that have already been completed, are in operation and have no further capital requirements.

Arcadium Lithium outlined two waves of expansions across its large, high-quality and low-cost assets in Argentina and Canada. The first wave of four existing projects at various stages of advancement is expected to be fully completed, in stages, by 2028 and more than double sales volumes from today.

The second wave of projects are at the development and planning stage and this wave offers the Company the opportunity to increase production capacity beyond 2028 by a further 125,000 metric tons to 295,000 metric tons total.

Arcadium Lithium outlined a path to an expected $1.3 billion in Adjusted EBITDA by 2028, with margins continuing to be supported by low-cost positions and multi-year customer agreements. This growth is underpinned by higher volumes from expansion, and by consensus expectations for pricing to move higher than current levels towards prices that are needed to incentivize industry supply growth.

Since the January 2024 merger of Allkem and Livent, which formed Arcadium Lithium, the company said it has implemented measures to drive cost reductions across the organization.

Beyond expected cost savings of up to $80 million in 2024, the Company now expects to deliver close to its initial run-rate savings target of $125 million by the end of 2025, roughly two years ahead of plan. These savings are driven primarily by organizational restructuring, operational and supply chain synergies and a reduction in third-party and other services across the two legacy companies. The Company also believes the total longer-term savings opportunity to be greater than $125 million.

Arcadium Lithium has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its long-time partner, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC). This marks a key initial step in enhancing flexibility for Arcadium Lithium to optimize its global integrated operating network and leverage its production expertise at Naraha. The plan includes utilizing technical grade lithium carbonate produced at Olaroz to supply the company's existing downstream lithium hydroxide network. This approach will enable more battery-grade lithium carbonate produced at Fénix to be sold directly to customers. The company expects this strategy to positively impact earnings, with implementation possible as early as 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.