Arcadis Withdraws Dividend Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arcadis said, in response to COVID-19, the company has taken measures to reduce cost, such as freezing virtually all travel, reducing of external advisory services and suspending all uncommitted capital expenditure. Also, Arcadis has decided to stop the current share buy-back program and to withdraw the dividend proposal from the agenda for the AGM.

Arcadis noted that the company has also taken measures to ensure business resiliency, guided by a global task force established in early March, as well as regional and local teams of subject matter experts. As a result, Arcadis stated that it is well prepared to continue delivering on its commitments to clients.

