Arcadis Strengthens Financial Strategy with Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.

Arcadis NV, a leading global consultancy in sustainable design and engineering, has repurchased 83,066 of its own shares for a total of €5.34 million as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative supports the company’s employee incentive plans and reflects Arcadis’ strategic financial management. The program has so far resulted in the repurchase of 293,357 shares, totaling approximately €18.93 million.

Tags

Stocks
