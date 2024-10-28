News & Insights

Arcadis Strengthens Financial Position with Share Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.

Arcadis NV has recently repurchased 66,297 of its own shares for over €4.28 million as part of its ongoing share buyback program aimed at meeting the company’s employee incentive plans. This move underscores Arcadis’s commitment to strategically managing its capital to support future obligations. Arcadis continues to solidify its financial position while enhancing shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks
