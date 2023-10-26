News & Insights

Arcadis Q3 Operating Earnings, Revenues Climb; Backs FY23 Targets

October 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - Dutch design, engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK) reported Thursday its third-quarter operating EBITA, a key earnings metric, of 99 million euros, up 30 percent from last year's 76 million euros.

Operating EBITA margin improved to 10.6 percent from last year's 10.3 percent, and met the 2023 strategic target of >10 percent.

Operating EBITDA climbed 27 percent to 128 million euros, and operating EBITDA margin improved to 13.8 percent from 13.6 percent last year.

Gross revenues climbed 23 percent to 1.24 billion euros from 1.00 billion euros a year ago. Net revenues were 932 million euros, up 26 percent from 740 million euros last year with solid client demand. Organic net revenue growth was 9 percent.

Further, the company said it is on track to achieve the financial targets set for 2023.

