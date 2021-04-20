Arcadis Q1 Operating EBITA Rises; Net Revenues Organically Up 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Arcadis (ARCVF.PK) reported first quarter EBITDA of 86 million euros compared to 76 million euros, prior year. EBITA increased to 57 million euros from 45 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 66 million euros, up 17%. Operating EBITA increased 21% to 58 million euros from 48 million euros, last year; resulting in a margin improvement to 9.2% from 7.2%.

First quarter net revenues were 632 million euros, down 4% from 658 million euros, last year. Net revenues were organically up 0.5%, for the quarter. Order intake was at 693 million euros.

The company expects operating EBITA margin to exceed 10% of net revenues in 2023. Organic net revenue growth is projected in mid-single digit.

