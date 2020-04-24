Arcadis Q1 EBITA Down, Revenue Up; Says Unlikely To Meet FY20 Targets

(RTTNews) - Dutch design, engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter EBITA, a key earnings metric, dropped 2 percent to 45 million euros from last year's 46 million euros. EBITA margin dropped to 6.8 percent from 7.3 percent a year ago.

The result reflected the COVID-19 impact mainly from Arcadis business in Asia.

Operating EBITA fell 1 percent to 48 million euros, and operating EBITA margin decreased to 7.2 percent from last year's 7.6 percent.

EBITDA, however, grew 1 percent to 76 million euros.

Gross revenues increased 5 percent to 872 million euros from last year's 829 million euros. Organic net revenue growth was 3 percent to 658 million euros.

Backlog at the end of the first quarter was 2.1 billion euros, at the same level as last year, representing 9 months of net revenues. Organic backlog growth was 2 percent quarter-to-date.

Looking ahead, the company said it is unable to accurately assess 2020 impact of COVID-19. Given all uncertainties, it is unlikely all strategic targets for 2020 will be met.

Further, Arcadis said it has taken significant measures and a series of actions to ensure business resiliency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.