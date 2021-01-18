Arcadis Partners With Techstars Start-up Irys - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch design, engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK) Monday announced a global partnership with Irys, a Texas, USA-based Techstars start-up. With the partnership, Arcadis aims to increase community involvement, collaboration and improve decision making.

Irys, founded in 2017, supports government-citizen communication and engagement across major cities and municipalities in the US. It has pioneered the use of modular-based System as a Service or SaaS digital platforms and engagement tools. These enable data to be accessed from any device with an internet connection and web browser, to improve information gathering across complex public sector projects.

The start-up, previously known as CityFlag, joined the first wave of 'Arcadis City of 2030 accelerator, powered by Techstars' in 2019.

Under the new partnership, Arcadis incorporate Irys' cutting edge and human centric engagement tools within its own infrastructure, mobility and buildings projects.

The two businesses have developed together a new easy-to-use community engagement app that enables project owners to engage in a two-way communication with the community on any infrastructure project-related planning, policy or design issue.

Arcadis will be deploying the app to a number of major infrastructure, buildings and resilience projects in the UK and USA in 2021 with the aim to roll out the app globally in 2022.

