Arcadis NV Continues Share Buyback Program

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.
Arcadis NV has repurchased 39,537 of its own shares between November 4 and November 8, 2024, at an average price of €65.18, totaling €2.58 million. This buyback is part of a program to meet obligations under employee incentive plans. To date, Arcadis has repurchased a total of 332,894 shares for €21.5 million.
For further insights into GB:0N6B stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Tesla Option Contracts Gain on Post-Election Rally, Pushing Shares up 9%
- ‘Patience Running Out,’ Says Bernstein About Ford Stock
- ‘Bail Out While You Can,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.