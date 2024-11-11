Arcadis NV Continues Share Buyback Program

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.

Arcadis NV has repurchased 39,537 of its own shares between November 4 and November 8, 2024, at an average price of €65.18, totaling €2.58 million. This buyback is part of a program to meet obligations under employee incentive plans. To date, Arcadis has repurchased a total of 332,894 shares for €21.5 million.

