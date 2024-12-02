Arcadis Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.

Arcadis NV has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 170,477 shares between November 25 and 29, 2024, at an average price of €62.13, totaling €10.6 million. The buyback is part of a strategy to support employee incentive plans, with the total shares repurchased under the program now amounting to 718,142. This move underscores Arcadis’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining flexibility in its financial strategies.

