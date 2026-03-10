Markets

Arcadis Bags Two Project Wins Worth Over $18 Bln In Los Angeles

March 10, 2026 — 11:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK) announced two project wins - LA Convention Center Modernization and Expansion program, and Clean Water Program project, having a combined value of over $18 billion.

For the LACC Modernization and Expansion project, Arcadis will provide project and construction management support services for the $2.5 billion project, which is expected to create more than 15,000 jobs.

Additionally, Arcadis will support the City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works Bureau of Engineering (BOE) through the Clean Water Program, a $7.5 million, five-year contract involving three key programs - Stormwater Capture Parks Program, Safe, Clean Water Program, and National Flood Insurance Program.

Currently, Arcadis's stock closed at $42.00 on the OTC Markets.

