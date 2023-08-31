Arcadis (ARCVF) Price Target Increased by 9.47% to 53.20

The average one-year price target for Arcadis (OTC:ARCVF) has been revised to 53.20 / share. This is an increase of 9.47% from the prior estimate of 48.60 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.36 to a high of 58.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from the latest reported closing price of 45.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadis. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCVF is 0.34%, a decrease of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 7,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,361K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 953K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 574K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 527K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 426K shares. No change in the last quarter.

