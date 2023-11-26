Arcadis (ARCVF) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 57.12

The average one-year price target for Arcadis (OTC:ARCVF) has been revised to 57.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 51.11 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.14 to a high of 68.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from the latest reported closing price of 49.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadis. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCVF is 0.36%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 7,733K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,361K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 966K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 574K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 527K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 428K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCVF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

