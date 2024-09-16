Is Arcadis (ARCAY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arcadis NV (ARCAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arcadis NV is a member of our Construction group, which includes 91 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcadis NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCAY's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ARCAY has gained about 33.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 19.1% on average. This shows that Arcadis NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bellway (BLWYY). The stock has returned 25.8% year-to-date.

For Bellway, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arcadis NV belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29% this year, meaning that ARCAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bellway belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #137. The industry has moved +15% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcadis NV and Bellway as they could maintain their solid performance.

