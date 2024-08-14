Is Arcadis (ARCAY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcadis NV (ARCAY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arcadis NV is one of 91 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcadis NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCAY's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ARCAY has returned 22.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 12.7% on average. As we can see, Arcadis NV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MasTec (MTZ). The stock has returned 44% year-to-date.

For MasTec, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arcadis NV belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.6% this year, meaning that ARCAY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MasTec falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #11. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +54.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcadis NV and MasTec as they could maintain their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arcadis NV (ARCAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.