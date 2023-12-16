Arcadis (AMS:ARCAD) Price Target Increased by 6.22% to 55.66

The average one-year price target for Arcadis (AMS:ARCAD) has been revised to 55.66 / share. This is an increase of 6.22% from the prior estimate of 52.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.63% from the latest reported closing price of 47.32 / share.

Arcadis Maintains 1.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadis. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCAD is 0.38%, an increase of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 7,876K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,470K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCAD by 22.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 966K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCAD by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 578K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCAD by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 527K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 428K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCAD by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.