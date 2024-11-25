News & Insights

Stocks

Arcadis Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

November 25, 2024 — 01:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.

Arcadis NV has repurchased nearly 147,000 of its own shares at an average price of €61.86 as part of its ongoing share buyback program to support employee incentive plans. This brings the total number of shares repurchased under the program to over 547,000, with a total spending of approximately €35 million.

