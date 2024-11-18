Arcadis Advances Share Buyback Program

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.

Arcadis NV has repurchased 67,797 of its own shares for a total of €4.37 million as part of its ongoing share buyback program aimed at fulfilling employee incentive plans. This initiative brings the total number of shares repurchased under the program to 400,691, amounting to a total of €25.87 million.

