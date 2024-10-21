Arcadis Advances Share Buyback Program

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.

Arcadis has repurchased 60,690 of its shares at an average price of €65.43, totaling €3.99 million, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The buyback aims to cover future obligations under employee incentive plans. So far, the company has repurchased 143,994 shares for approximately €9.31 million.

