Arcadis 2021 Operating EBITA Rises; Organic Net Revenue Growth At 3.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arcadis (ARCAY.PK) said its full year 2021 operating EBITA increased by 9% to 246 million euros from 226 million euros, prior year. Operating EBITA margin increased to 9.6% from 9.1%. The company said the increase was mainly driven by a improvement in EME. Organic net revenue growth for the full year 2021 was 3.5%.

Net income from operations increased by 35% to 175 million euros from 130 million euros. Net income from operations per share was 1.96 euros compared to 1.46 euros.

Full year 2021 net revenues were 2.56 billion euros, and increased organically by 3.5%, with a currency impact of 1%. Excluding the Middle East, the organic revenue growth was 4.2%.

Fourth quarter operating EBITA increased to 70 million euros from 63 million euros, a year ago. Net revenues were 652 million euros, with an organic growth of 4.0%.

The Board will propose a dividend of 0.70 euros per share to the shareholders, a 17% increase year on year. Also, the Board will propose a special cash dividend of 0.60 euros per share.

Arcadis also announced that Michiel Lap will succeed Niek Hoek as Chair of its Supervisory Board per the annual General Meeting of 12 May 2022.

