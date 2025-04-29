Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

Arcadia Biosciences will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call at 2 PM ET.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. announced that it will release its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, and will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss these results and key strategic achievements. Participants can join the call via an audio-only webcast available on the company's website, and a recording will be accessible afterward. Founded in 2002, Arcadia focuses on developing innovative, plant-based health and wellness products to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of first-quarter financial and business results creates transparency and informs investors about the company's performance.

The scheduling of a conference call indicates proactive engagement with stakeholders and provides an opportunity to discuss strategic achievements, fostering investor confidence.

Continued focus on innovation and meeting consumer demands highlights Arcadia Biosciences' commitment to growth in the health and wellness market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not include any updates on current products or market performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company’s ongoing viability and growth prospects.

While the press release mentions a conference call to discuss results, the lack of prior context or information may imply uncertainty or lack of confidence in the anticipated first-quarter performance.

There is an absence of specific metrics or achievements highlighted in the press release, which could lead to skepticism regarding the company's recent progress or strategic direction.

FAQ

When will Arcadia Biosciences release its financial results for Q1 2025?

Arcadia Biosciences will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 8, 2025.

What time is the conference call on May 8, 2025?

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time).

How can participants join the Arcadia conference call?

Participants can join the conference call via an audio-only webcast or by registering for a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available in the Investors Section of Arcadia’s website.

What is the focus of Arcadia Biosciences?

Arcadia Biosciences focuses on innovating high-value, plant-based health and wellness products since its founding in 2002.

$RKDA Insider Trading Activity

$RKDA insiders have traded $RKDA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. SCHAEFER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $1,743

MARK KAWAKAMI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $1,743

$RKDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $RKDA stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.





®



(Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025.





The company has scheduled a conference call for 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss first-quarter results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following options:







Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available in the



Investors Section



of the company’s website.







About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.







Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products. For more information, visit



www.arcadiabio.com



.







Arcadia Biosciences Contact:







T.J. Schaefer







ir@arcadiabio.com





