ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES Earnings Results: $RKDA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES ($RKDA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share, beating estimates of -$1.00 by $2.90. The company also reported revenue of $1,200,000, missing estimates of $1,326,000 by $-126,000.

ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $RKDA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. SCHAEFER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $1,743

MARK KAWAKAMI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $1,743

ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

