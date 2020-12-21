CCX

Arcadia administrators sell Evans brand to Australia's City Chic

Deloitte, the administrators of collapsed British fashion group Arcadia Group, said on Monday it has agreed the sale of its Evans brand, e-commerce and wholesale business to City Chic Collective Limited for 23 million pounds ($31 million).

The deal excludes the Evans store network.

City Chic is a global omni-channel retailer specialising in plus-size women’s apparel, footwear and accessories listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

