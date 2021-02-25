Cryptocurrencies

Arca Is Latest Crypto Fund to Launch a Bitcoin Trust

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Arca CEO Rayne Steinberg (CoinDesk archives)

Crypto hedge fund Arca is launching a bitcoin trust product, according to documents filed Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The product, which launches with $100,000 sold so far, appears to be the California-based digital asset manager’s first foray into bitcoin offerings. Arca’s previous products banked on small- to mid-cap cryptos and a U.S. Treasurys token called ArCoins that served as a proof of concept for Ethereum-based securities.

Arca joins a crowded field of asset managers aiming to woo investors who want exposure to bitcoin without directly owning the crypto themselves. BlockFi, Osprey Fund, CrossTower, Bitwise and others have all rushed this year to make bitcoin investment vehicles a reality. Their funds and trusts compete with Grayscale, the issuer of by far the largest bitcoin trust product. (Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group.)

Related: Bitcoin Drops Below $45K, Eyes Biggest Weekly Price Loss Since March 2020

For its part, Arca is taking $25,000 minimum investments (Grayscale’s minimum is $50,000). Other details, like the annual fee, were not available at press time. Arca did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: What you need to know about the institutional adoption of #crypto

    Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss institutional adoption of #crypto​ and what you need to know before diversifying into the space.

    Feb 12, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular