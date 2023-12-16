Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B (EMBVF) Price Target Increased by 6.58% to 11.72

The average one-year price target for Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B (OTC:EMBVF) has been revised to 11.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.58% from the prior estimate of 10.99 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.59 to a high of 14.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.20% from the latest reported closing price of 10.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMBVF is 0.49%, a decrease of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 113,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 18,330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,172K shares, representing a decrease of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 27.38% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 13,802K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 9,165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,588K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 5.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,833K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 1.00% over the last quarter.

