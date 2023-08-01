Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B (EMBVF) Price Target Increased by 31.13% to 11.79

The average one-year price target for Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B (OTC:EMBVF) has been revised to 11.79 / share. This is an increase of 31.13% from the prior estimate of 8.99 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.82 to a high of 14.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.31% from the latest reported closing price of 10.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMBVF is 0.54%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 126,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 23,172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,310K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 7.46% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 13,802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,430K shares, representing an increase of 38.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 73.73% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 10,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,165K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 11.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,833K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,805K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBVF by 8.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

