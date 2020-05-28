Markets
ARCA Biopharma To Evaluate AB201 In Treatment Of COVID-19 Associated Coagulopathy

(RTTNews) - ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) announced a new development program to evaluate AB201, a potent selective inhibitor of tissue factor, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 associated coagulopathy and the related inflammatory response. The company expects filing an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. FDA in the third quarter and initiating late-stage clinical testing in the second half of the current year.

Michael Bristow, ARCA's CEO, said, "The combination of anticoagulation, anti-inflammatory effects and antiviral activity have the potential to make AB201 a unique therapeutic to treat patients afflicted with COVID-19 while vaccine development is underway and for patients for whom a vaccine is not effective."

