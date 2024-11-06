News & Insights

Markets

ARC Resources Q3 Profit Rises

November 06, 2024 — 06:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO), Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $328.9 million or $0.55 per share, compared to $236.4 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $592.4 million or $0.99 per share, compared to $662.2 million or $1.09 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.