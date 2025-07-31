Markets
ARC Resources Q2 Net Income Rises

July 31, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO), a Canadian energy company, Thursday reports its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company reports a net income of $396 million or $0.68 per share, an increase from $239 million or $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revised 2025 Guidance - ARX.TO raised its 2025 capital spending guidance to $1.85-$1.95 billion (up from $1.6-$1.7 billion) to reflect its Kakwa acquisition and continued natural gas curtailments.

The new budget includes $150 million for Kakwa and $50 million for Attachie Phase II. Full-year production is now forecast at 385,000-395,000 boe/day, with the Kakwa assets contributing 35,000-40,000 boe/day in H2.

However, curtailments at Sunrise (up to 200 MMcf/day through July-August) and slower-than-expected ramp-up at Attachie reduced overall guidance by about 46,000 boe/day.

Attachie's H2 output is unchanged, expected at 35,000-40,000 boe/day. Operating costs per boe rose to $5.00-$5.50 due to Kakwa water-handling costs and Sunrise's lower-cost volumes being curtailed.

Thursday ARX.TO closed at C$27.05 or 2.59% lower on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

