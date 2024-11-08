ARC Resources price target raised to C$30 from C$28 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey raised the firm’s price target on ARC Resources (AETUF) to C$30 from C$28 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
