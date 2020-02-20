ARC Resources Names Terry Anderson CEO, Succeeding Myron Stadnyk

(RTTNews) - Canadian oil and gas company ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) said Thursday that its board of directors has appointed Terry Anderson as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Anderson succeeds Myron Stadnyk, who has retired, will continue to serve as President and Director of the corporation until his retirement on April 30, 2020.

Stadnyk has been ARC's CEO for the last seven years and President of ARC for the last 11 years.

Anderson has served as ARC's Chief Operating Officer over the past five years. Prior to this, he led ARC's engineering, production, and operating teams during his 20 years with the company.

ARC Resources said it will continue to renew its business strategy, building on its current strengths while pursuing new value creation opportunities.

The company will continue to pursue profitable growth and value creation in core business areas, while growing free cash flow, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and remaining committed to paying its dividend.

